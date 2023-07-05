Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying law enforcement during climate protest in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors have charged climate activist Greta Thunberg with disobedience to law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmö last month. Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported Wednesday that Thunberg was detained with other activists after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19. A short statement by Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday said a “young woman” was charged with disobedience because she “refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene” during the protest. The statement didn’t identify the woman, but a Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman confirmed that it was Thunberg.

