Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, has agreed to a plea deal that will dismiss five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November. Kitna instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months’ probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender. The Gators dismissed Kitna from the team days after his arrest.

