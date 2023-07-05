Democrat Mondaire Jones seeks to win back House seat after losing out in NY’s redistricting process
SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones is seeking to win back the suburban New York congressional seat he lost after redistricting last year. Jones become one of the first two gay Black men elected to Congress in 2020. But he was among those who lost in New York’s contentious 2022 redistricting process, which put him in the same district as former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. Rather than running in the redrawn 17th District, Jones joined a crowded Democratic primary field in the 10th Congressional District in New York City. He lost to former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman, who went on to win the general election.