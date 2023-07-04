The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart is returning to federal court for sentencing. Patrick Crusius on Wednesday is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Investigators say the shooting was preceded by Crusius posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion” in Texas. The sentencing phase draws to a close one of the U.S. government’s biggest hate crime cases. It could last several days. Crusius could still face the death penalty if convicted in a separate state case.

By MORGAN LEE and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

