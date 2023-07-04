Neutral Switzerland and Austria will join European air defense project

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland plans to take part in a Europe-wide air defense project initiated in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Alpine country is the second neutral nation after Austria to signal its intention to join the European Sky Shield Initiative launched by Germany last year. Swiss officials said Tuesday that the country’s defense minister will sign a memorandum of understanding at a meeting Friday in Bern with her counterparts from Germany and Austria. The European Sky Shield Initiative was proposed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in August of last year as a means of bundeling the continent’s efforts to defend against possible aircraft or missile attacks. It will complement existing air defense systems established by the NATO alliance, which Austria and Switzerland aren’t members of.

