Mexico soccer federation condemns weekend stabbing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Soccer Federation has issued a statement condemning violence among fans, after one Mexico fan stabbed another at a Sunday match. The violence came at a stadium in Santa Clara, California, where Mexico’s national team lost 1-0 to Qatar. Video of the attack showed several Mexico fans scuffling in the stands. Another fan, also wearing a Mexico jersey, approached with a knife and stabbed a man. The wound appeared to be near the neck or upper torso and could be seen spurting blood. The federation issued a statement Tuesday to “roundly condemn these acts of violence,” and it offered to work with local authorities to avoid such events in the future.

