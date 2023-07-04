Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar faces crucial test of support in state polls next month

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Less than a year after taking office, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a critical first test in state elections next month that pits his government against a powerful Islamic opposition. The Election Commission said Wednesday that over 9.7 million voters will head to the ballot box on Aug. 12 to elect assembly members for six states. While state elections generally do not affect the federal government, it will be closely watched as a gauge of support for Anwar’s unity government that was formed after a divisive general election in November. Anwar’s alliance won the most seats in November polls but fell short of a majority after many ethnic Malays threw their support to another bloc.

