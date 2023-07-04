Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war

KANGVAI, India (AP) — India’s remote northeastern state of Manipur is caught in a deadly conflict between two ethnic communities that have armed themselves and launched brutal attacks against one another. At least 120 people have been killed since May. Witnesses interviewed by The Associated Press described how angry mobs and armed gangs swept into villages and towns, burning down houses, massacring civilians, and driving tens of thousands from their homes. The clashes persist despite the army’s presence. The government has shut down the internet as part of measures to stop the spread of disinformation that fuel the violence. But the shutdown has also limited news coming from Manipur. As a result, the crisis remains largely uncovered by media in India.

