A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed 1 woman and injured 9 other people

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say one woman has died and nine were injured in a fireworks explosion in western Michigan. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said the explosion happened Monday but not whether it occurred during an organized July Fourth public event. Deputies and ambulances responded to Main Street in Park Township shortly after 11 p.m. for a report that a firework exploded injuring several people, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. A 43-year-old woman from the city of Holland died at the scene. Nine other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to minor. The release said several area homes and vehicles also were damaged.

