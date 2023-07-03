Why a Guatemalan court’s decision to freeze presidential election results is stirring criticism

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A week after Guatemala’s June 25 elections boosted a relative long-shot candidate into the final second round of voting, the country’s top court has frozen certification of the election results. Several political parties filed appeals questioning the vote, and the court agreed to freeze certification of final tallies until those complaints can be reviewed. The United States and international bodies have criticized the freeze as a lack of respect for the will of millions who turned out to vote. Because no candidate won a majority, the top two finishers will compete in a second round on Aug. 20 _ if the results of the first round are upheld.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.