ThunderShirts, dance parties and anxiety meds can help ease dogs’ July Fourth dread

PHOENIX (AP) — Most of the U.S. may be looking forward to July Fourth for dazzling displays of fireworks or setting off firecrackers and poppers with their neighbors. Those with furry, four-legged family members — maybe not so much. For a lot of dogs and dog parents, the Fourth of July brings up feelings of anxiety, worry and dread every year. Fireworks can evoke intensely physical and guttural reactions from dogs rooted in fear. Their behavior can range from cowering in corners to running away from home. Trying to figure out what will soothe your dog can practically feel like an annual tradition in itself. Doggy day cares, shelters and even one fireworks seller are doing what they can to help.

