Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff get Wimbledon started on Day 1

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action. That includes Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff. It is the year’s third major tournament — and Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. He came close to the feat in 2021. He fell just one victory short that season when he lost in the final of the U.S. Open. He seeks a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall. Both would tie the records for a man. Djokovic’s title at Roland Garros was his 23rd at a Slam event. That set the men’s mark in that category.

