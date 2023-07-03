Kevin Spacey’s accuser describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky, difficult person’

LONDON (AP) — One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers described the actor as a “slippery, snaky, difficult person” and says his escalating sexual assaults caused him shame, anxiety and depression. The man testifying Monday at Spacey’s sexual crimes trial says he cannot bring himself to watch the Oscar-winner’s films or TV shows. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that date from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could pave the way for a career comeback. The witness denied suggestions from the defense that he got a thrill from the contact from Spacey.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.