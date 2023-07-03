International center opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for aggression in Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international center has opened at the Hague to support those building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression resulting from the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The opening Monday of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is the latest step in concerted worldwide efforts to hold the Russian leadership criminally responsible for its war against Ukraine last year, triggering Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. The center is based at the headquarters of the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust.

