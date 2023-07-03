Hawaiian Airlines plane hits severe turbulence on flight from Honolulu to Sydney

HONOLULU (AP) — At least seven people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney needed medical help when the plane hit severe turbulence last week. Hawaii News Now reports four passengers and three flight attendants needed attention from a doctor on the flight. Severe turbulence also injured 25 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight last year. A report by federal investigators says the captain of the Dec. 18 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu told investigators conditions were smooth with clear skies when a cloud shot up in front of the plane. The captain says there was no time to change course.

