Growing wildfire destroys structures in southwestern Washington near Columbia River Gorge

UNDERWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a weekend wildfire along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington has grown to 546 acres, prompting evacuations and burning structures. Skamania County firefighters responded to reports of the wildfire on Sunday just after 11 a.m. near Highway 14 in Underwood, an unincorporated community across the river from Hood River, Oregon. The fire spread rapidly in hot, windy conditions, and authorities have issued evacuation notices for everyone in a 2-mile radius around Cook Underhill Road, where crews are engaged in active firefighting. A shelter has been set up at Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal money to help with firefighting costs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.