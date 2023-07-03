Florida police chief says an officer fatally shot a man who made a quick move during a traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando. The police chief says it happened early Monday when officers pulled him over and saw drugs in the car. He says the officer fired after the man disobeyed orders and made a quick move as if to retrieve a weapon. No weapon was found. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Chief Eric Smith says he has reviewed the officer’s body camera video, which will be made public within 30 days. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

