Attorneys: Lawsuit alleging North Carolina House speaker ruined a marriage has been resolved

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and a local elected official say litigation alleging Moore ruined the man’s marriage by having an affair with his wife is ending, two weeks after a lawsuit was filed. They provided no additional details Monday beyond stating the matter has been resolved. Scott Lassiter had sought compensatory and punitive damages against Moore and another unidentified man. Moore had publicly acknowledged having a “casual” relationship with Lassiter’s wife but said he believed it was appropriate because she was separated. He said other claims in the lawsuit were completely false. Moore has been North Carolina’s House speaker since 2015.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.