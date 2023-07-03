Dispute over human remains part of battle between North Dakota medical waste facility, health system
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Human remains delivered to a North Dakota medical waste facility are part of tangled litigation involving a regional health care system and the disposal company. The two don’t appear to agree as to what the body part was or what became of it. Texas-based Monarch Waste Technologies has sued Sanford Health and a subsidiary, Healthcare Environmental Services, alleging “egregious conduct” by the latter. Monarch alleges that the subsidiary delivered a human torso to its facility in March. Sanford says the remains were clearly marked as “human tissue for research,” and that they were the type of material Monarch was contracted to dispose of.