UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

LONDON (AP) — New, and expanded powers for U.K. police have taken effect. The measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests. Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion. The groups have staged high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Police in the U.K. will have powers from Sunday to move static protests. Critics argue the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest. But U.K. officials say the measures aim to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.” Authorities say that protesters found guilty of “tunnelling” or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works could face three years in prison.

