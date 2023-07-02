The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren’t there more women?

CHICAGO (AP) — Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party’s nomination in what’s turning out to be the GOP’s most diverse presidential field ever. Yet there’s only one woman among the bunch. That’s Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor. America has never had a female commander in chief, and Republicans historically have focused less on electing female candidates in general than the Democratic Party. And while women make up more than 50% of the population, they are underrepresented in public office, whether at city halls, state legislatures or in Washington.

