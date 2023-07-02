‘Parental rights’ group Moms for Liberty plans nationwide strategy for school board races in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty is looking to expand its efforts to elect school board candidates in 2024 and beyond, as well as get involved in other education races. The group’s co-founder said during its annual summit in Philadelphia that Moms for Liberty will use its political action committee to engage in school board races, state board of education races and elected superintendent races. These efforts will face opposition from teachers’ unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public education. Even with a presidential race in 2024, school board elections will remain some of the most contentious political fights next year.

