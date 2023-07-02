Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America

Moviegoers were only moderately interested in going to the theater to say goodbye to Harrison Ford’s archaeologist character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ticket sale estimates released by studios Sunday came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million from 4,600 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, “Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. The film, which is the last time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones, easily earned the No. 1 spot, followed by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Elemental.” But with a reported $250 million production budget, “Indiana Jones’s” launch was decidedly underwhelming.

