West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — West Hollywood now has the highest minimum wage of any U.S. city. Pay zoomed to $19.08 an hour Saturday. Workers in West Hollywood welcomed the increase amid rising rent, gas and food prices. Employers grumbled about growing labor costs that they say could drive them out of business. The minimum wage also went up in other cities on Saturday. San Francisco’s minimum wage increased more than a $1 to $18.07 an hour. Los Angeles is now $16.78 an hour, and the minimum wage in Washington, D.C. is $17. Hotel workers in Santa Monica, California, and some hotel workers in Los Angeles saw their minimum pay climb to $19.73 on Saturday.

