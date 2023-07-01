Tajik man who fatally shot 2 at Moldova airport is wanted in a kidnapping case in his native country

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Authorities in Tajikistan say a Tajik man who fatally shot two security officers at Moldova’s main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Tajikistan named the assailant as Rustam Ashurov, saying he is a member of an “organized criminal group” that kidnapped the deputy chairman of a Tajik bank in Dushanbe, the country’s capital. The prosecutor’s office said Ashurov fled to Moldova via Turkey. Moldovan authorities say he was denied entry into the country on Friday and grabbed a guard’s weapon as he was being escorted away by officials. He fatally shot two security officers and was injured while being arrested.

