Hundreds of young men say goodbye to French teen killed by police

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Hundreds of young men have come to a cemetery in a Paris suburb to say goodbye to the teenager whose killing by a police officer has set much of France on edge. The warm Saturday afternoon was far from the nights of violence in the streets that have left windows smashed and vehicles charred. France and the rest of the world know 17-year-old Nahel by his first name only, along with the barest details about his life, including that his family has roots in Algeria. But on Saturday, many in the crowd either knew him, or identified with him. Most were young, and many were Arab or Black.

