Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Special prosecutors in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” are asking to shield the name of a witness from public disclosure as they pursue charges against a movie weapons specialist. In court filings Friday, prosecutors say the witness is prepared to testify that film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed handed off a small bag of narcotics to the witness after returning from an interview at a police station. They say the witness has concerns about being blacklisted from working again in the film industry. Gutierrez-Reed is fighting charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering as the sole remaining defendant.

