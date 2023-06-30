Unlicensed Hong Kong radio station that hosted many pro-democracy guests goes off air after 18 years

HONG KONG (AP) — An unlicensed pro-democracy radio station in Hong Kong is going off air after 18 years of service. Citizens’ Radio was bidding farewell to its audience on Friday, on the eve of the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China’s rule. The station hosted various prominent democrats in its shows over the years. But its founder Bull Tsang said it was getting increasingly difficult for the station to invite guests following the enactment of a Beijing-imposed law that jailed or silenced many activists. The closure reflects the collapse of the city’s pro-democracy movement under the national security law following massive protests in 2019.

