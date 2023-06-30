Tajik man fatally shoots two officers at a Moldova airport after he was denied entry, officials say

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Authorities in Moldova say a Tajikistan national who was denied entry into the country at its main international airport grabbed a guard’s weapon and fatally shot two security officers. One traveler also was wounded in the attack Friday. The suspect was being escorted by officials at Chisinau International Airport when he “took the gun of a border guard” and opened fire, authorities said. The individual was then neutralized and handcuffed by special forces who intervened. All passengers were evacuated from the airport.

