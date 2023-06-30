Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has handed up a capital murder charge against a man accused of fatally shooting five neighbors in May outside Houston. Prosecutors said Wednesday they do not know whether they will seek the death penalty against 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. Police say Oropeza stormed into his neighbor’s house on April 28 after being asked by his neighbors to stop firing his AR-style rifle because a baby was trying to sleep. All five victims were from Honduras, including a 9-year-old boy. Oropeza evaded capture for days as a manhunt grew to more than 200 officers outside Houston. He was eventually arrested about 20 miles from the home where the shooting took place in rural San Jacinto County.

