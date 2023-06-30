Saturn’s rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot
By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saturn has a fresh new look thanks to NASA’s Webb Space Telescope. The gas giant is dark in the latest photo by Webb, but its rings are aglow. Webb snapped the picture in the infrared. At this wavelength, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. But the icy rings remain bright. Three of Saturn’s many moons also got caught on camera. NASA on Friday released the photo, taken by Webb last weekend.