Saturn’s rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saturn has a fresh new look thanks to NASA’s Webb Space Telescope. The gas giant is dark in the latest photo by Webb, but its rings are aglow. Webb snapped the picture in the infrared. At this wavelength, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. But the icy rings remain bright. Three of Saturn’s many moons also got caught on camera. NASA on Friday released the photo, taken by Webb last weekend.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.