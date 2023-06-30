Parents of transgender youth are suing to block Georgia’s gender-affirming care ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for parents of four transgender children in Georgia say they filed a lawsuit challenging a Georgia law that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for minors. The lawsuit filed Thursday night says the law deprives parents of their right to make important decisions about their children’s health care. The law is set to take effect Saturday. Supporters argue the law will prevent children from making decisions they could later regret. But opponents say it will have devastating effects on young people who are making decisions with their parents under close medical supervision.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.