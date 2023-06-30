Maine governor vetoes proposal sought by tribes to ensure they benefit from federal laws

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty. She vetoed a proposal Friday aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement. The governor says the bill is vague and confusing, and would lead to costly and lengthy lawsuits. The Mills administration contends there have been protracted lawsuits even when the law is clearly spelled out under the 1980 land claims settlement. But the veto may not be the final word. The tribes urged lawmakers to disregard the governor’s arguments, and both the Maine House and Senate previously approved the bill with majorities big enough to override the veto.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.