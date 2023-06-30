Ex-Ohio GOP chair, lobbyist Matt Borges gets 5 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; vows appeal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio lobbyist Matt Borges has been sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. The 51-year-old’s punishment from U.S. District Judge Timothy Black’s came down Friday, a day after former Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced to 20 years and immediately taken into custody. Both men were convicted in March for racketeering. Appeals are expected. Jurors found that Householder orchestrated and Borges participated in a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies and pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear plant bailout.

