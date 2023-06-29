US guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth

TOKYO (AP) — Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. The American guitar manufacturer has chosen for its location Tokyo’s Harajuku, a hot spot for Japanese youngsters who love animation, outlandish fashion and, of course, American music. Asia-Pacific is on track to become the biggest music market in the world by 2030, and more stores are planned for the region. Fender’s Japan revenue has recorded double-digit percentage growth each year since 2015.

