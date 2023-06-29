Tech group sues Arkansas over law requiring parental OK for minors creating social media accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A tech industry trade group is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts. NetChoice filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday over the measure that requires social media companies to contract with third-party vendors to perform age verification checks on new users. The requirement was signed into law by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier this year and is set to take effect Sept. 1. NetChoice’s members include Facebook parent Meta and Twitter. The group’s lawsuit argues the requirement is unconstitutional. Sanders has said the law is aimed at protecting children from the negative effects of social media.

