Nebraska lawmaker sues conservative PAC for defamation, says online attacks led to threats

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is suing a conservative political action committee for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child. Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt is suing the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers, saying they defamed her when they repeatedly called her in social media posts a child “groomer” and falsely accused her of sexually abusing her child. The group began making those accusations in March, shortly after Hunt made an impassioned plea with her fellow Nebraska lawmakers to reject a bill that would have banned gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 19.

