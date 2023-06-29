National Geographic will end newsstand sales of magazine next year, focus on subscriptions, digital

NEW YORK (AP) — The familiar yellow-bordered cover of National Geographic magazine will soon be disappearing from newsstands. The magazine says it will discontinue those sales starting next year, concentrating on subscriptions and its digital products. Even an iconic magazine known for its colorful nature photography, which has been published since 1888, isn’t immune to the economic troubles affecting the media. A senior writer, Craig Welch, tweeted Wednesday that NatGeo is laying off all of its writers. The magazine says it will rely on staffers who can write and edit, while shifting work to freelancers. NatGeo would not discuss how many people had been laid off, which dates to a restructuring in April.

