Kosovo’s prime minister offers to hold new elections in tense Serb-majority municipalities

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister is offering to hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities in an effort to defuse tensions with neighboring Serbia that flared anew last month. Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo boycotted mayoral elections in the four municipalities in April as part of a campaign for greater autonomy, and they now object to the ethnic Albanian mayors chosen in the polls. Neighboring Serbia has backed calls for the mayors to step down. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday said in a social media post that he would be willing to hold fresh mayoral elections if at least 20 percent of the electorate in the municipalities support a petition for the polls.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

