In the Supreme Court chamber, the subject was race, the mood was somber, the criticism harsh
By GARY FIELDS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts delivered Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down race-based admissions in higher education. But it was the three justices who make the court the most diverse in its 233-year history who framed the more stark, embittered battle lines over affirmative action. It was a moment heavy with history and emotion. Clarence Thomas, the longest serving justice and the court’s second Black justice pointedly rejected the validity of using race as the basis for preferential consideration. He was followed by Sonia Sotomayor, its first Latina, whose dissenting opinion took aim at Thomas. Then came Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black woman, whose written dissent was its own biting, metaphor-laden rebuke.