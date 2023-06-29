Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has settled a child support case with the Arkansas mother of a child he fathered in 2018. The settlement was filed Thursday and did not reveal the financial terms of the settlement. Biden had sought to reduce his monthly child support from $20,000 a month. A 2020 paternity test determined he was the child’s father. Biden agreed as part of the order to give an unspecified number of his paintings to the child to keep or sell. The child’s mother withdrew her motion for the child to have Biden’s last name. The settlement comes about a week after Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to federal tax offenses.

