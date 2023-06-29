Former Google executive enters 2024 US Senate race to succeed California’s Feinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former tech executive is joining the crowded 2024 U.S. Senate race to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Google and Facebook veteran Lexi Reese joins a Democratic field that already includes three members of Congress — U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee. Reese announced her candidacy Thursday, entering the race as a largely unknown in a state of 22 million voters. She hopes to distinguish herself as an outsider in a race with well-established politicians. In an online video launching her campaign, she warns that “the California dream is dying.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.