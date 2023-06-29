Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas high school student has been sentenced to 16-plus years in Nevada state prison for attacking a female teacher after classes ended for the day more than a year ago. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the defendant apologized at sentencing Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in April to attempted murder and attempted sexual assault and avoided trial. His court-appointed lawyer told the judge his client experienced side effects of asthma medication that caused mood changes and hallucinations. The teacher didn’t return to her job and told the judge she felt mentally and physically imprisoned since the attack at Eldorado High School.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.