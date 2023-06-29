Connecticut lawmaker is attacked after attending Muslim prayer service

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 30-year-old man has been charged with assault for attacking a Connecticut state lawmaker as she left a prayer service. Rep. Mayram Khan was with her sister and her children outside an arena Wednesday in Hartford where services had been held marking the end of the pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca. An advocate says the man made obscene remarks, grabbed Khan, hit her and threw her to the ground. She suffered minor cuts and bruises. The suspect was chased and held by another worshiper until police came. It isn’t clear whether he knew Khan was a legislator. Police say more charges could be filed.

