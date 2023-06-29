Buddhist monk and a child reported among almost a dozen civilians killed in Myanmar airstrikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Reports from Myanmar say airstrikes carried out by the country’s military on two villages in the north-central region killed nearly a dozen civilians, including a Buddhist monk and a child. Villagers and the head of a local pro-democracy group said Tuesday’s attacks on Nyaung Kone and Kyarsi villages in Sagaing region, also wounded about a dozen people. Sagaing is a stronghold of armed resistance to the ruling military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb.1, 2021. The military-installed government has been conducting major offensives in the countryside, including Sagaing, to try to secure territory using airstrikes and by burning villages. The resistance forces have no defense against air attacks.

