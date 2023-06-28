Skip to Content
AP National News

Turner Classic Movies looks to the future with help from Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Spielberg

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 2:19 PM

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies, amid a tumultuous week of layoffs and leadership changes that had fans worried about the future of the channel. Last week Warner Bros. Discovery laid off some top TCM people including programming head Charles Tabesh. By Wednesday, under the leadership of WBD CEO David Zaslav, the company had stabilized plans for the future, enlisting Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to oversee TCM, bringing on Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson as official curators and reversing course on Tabesh’s layoff.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content