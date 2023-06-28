Turner Classic Movies looks to the future with help from Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Spielberg

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies, amid a tumultuous week of layoffs and leadership changes that had fans worried about the future of the channel. Last week Warner Bros. Discovery laid off some top TCM people including programming head Charles Tabesh. By Wednesday, under the leadership of WBD CEO David Zaslav, the company had stabilized plans for the future, enlisting Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to oversee TCM, bringing on Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson as official curators and reversing course on Tabesh’s layoff.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.