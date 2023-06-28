Skip to Content
AP National News

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 8:06 PM

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has denied a new trial request from a longtime Texas death row inmate whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday accepted a 2021 recommendation from a lower court judge, who had ruled against several claims made by Rodney Reed, including that he’s innocent. Reed was condemned for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she went to work in the rural community of Bastrop. Reed says he’s innocent.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content