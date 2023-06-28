Tennessee State will become the first HBCU to add ice hockey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the Nashville Predators. The announcement was made hours before the start of the NHL draft. Since 2017, the NHL and its players’ union have sponsored feasibility studies for U.S. colleges and universities interested in exploring the addition of Division I men’s and women’s programs. TSU and the NHL began their study in 2021.

