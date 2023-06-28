Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed a new secretary of state. LaVonne Griffin-Valade will take over from Shemia Fagan, who resigned in May after coming under fire for her consultancy work for a marijuana business. A news release from Kotek’s office Wednesday says Griffin-Valade worked as a government auditor for more than 16 years, including for the city of Portland. Kotek says she hopes the new secretary will restore public faith in the office. Fagan, the previous secretary, quit in early May following criticism of her highly paid side gig for an affiliate of the marijuana retailer La Mota.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.