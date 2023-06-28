Maryland’s highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by ‘Serial’ podcast
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Maryland has announced it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison. The court also said Wednesday it will hear appeals from the victim’s family. The court scheduled oral arguments for Oct. 5. Syed’s case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” He was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee. He was freed from prison last year after Baltimore prosecutors found flaws in the evidence presented at trial and a judge agreed to vacate his conviction.